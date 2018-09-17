2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy freshly homemade noodles in just 10 minutes
With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle in just 10 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!
500g
200W
4 shaping discs
Various types of pasta
Kneading and extruding will be finished in just 10 minutes: yields around 250g of noodle.
Customize the bounciness by choosing kneading time (5,6,7,8 min).
Add in various ingredients (like eggs orvegetable juice) to make various types and colors of noodles.
4.3
of 5
14
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Nothingismyname
17/09/2018
Singapore
Love it
Easy to use and clean up. Made bouncy noodles for my kids and I do not have to worry about the ingredients.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
shar2606
21/02/2018
Singapore
Fantastic product
never regret buying this noodle maker. it really made noodles in just 10mins. and cleaning not difficult too. definitely will recommend to my friends too
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Wenny
18/01/2018
Singapore
Fresh noodle anytime, effortless
Fall in love with this noodle maker at the first use. Easy to use and easy to clean up. I can have fresh noodle anytime, without the hassle kneading, rolling and cutting the dough, simply effortless. Just follow the instruction and you will get a bouncy fresh noodle in less than half an hour.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker