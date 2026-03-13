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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Ice cream maker
Discontinued
Support
HR2305/80
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ICM Recipe Booklet Philips Ice cream maker
User Manual Philips
All (6)
How can I recognize whether the cooling disc is properly frozen?
How long do I have to freeze the cooling disc?
Why does the device reduce the stirrer speed after a while?
Can I stop the process in between and continue after a while?
Can I change the selected function (soft ice/compact ice) during use?
What liquid is the disc filled with? Is it still safe to use if broken?
What does it mean when the device starts blinking?
Why can the cooling disc not be removed from the bowl?
Why does the stirrer not rotate?
The appliance does not work. What should I do?
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