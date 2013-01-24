Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Ice cream maker

HR2304/70
Overall Rating / 5
  • Delicious homemade ice-cream Delicious homemade ice-cream Delicious homemade ice-cream
    -{discount-value}

    Ice cream maker

    HR2304/70
    Overall Rating / 5

    Delicious homemade ice-cream

    Philips Ice cream maker for making up to 1.0 l of soft ice cream or 0.8 l of hard ice cream. Ready in just 30-50 minutes! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Ice cream maker

    Delicious homemade ice-cream

    Philips Ice cream maker for making up to 1.0 l of soft ice cream or 0.8 l of hard ice cream. Ready in just 30-50 minutes! See all benefits

    Delicious homemade ice-cream

    Philips Ice cream maker for making up to 1.0 l of soft ice cream or 0.8 l of hard ice cream. Ready in just 30-50 minutes! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Ice cream maker

    Delicious homemade ice-cream

    Philips Ice cream maker for making up to 1.0 l of soft ice cream or 0.8 l of hard ice cream. Ready in just 30-50 minutes! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all ice-cream-maker

      Delicious homemade ice-cream

      Create your ice cream in 30-50 minutes

      • 20 W
      • 1.0 L
      • Powerful cooling system
      Powerful cooling system

      Powerful cooling system

      Cooling element and 20 Watt motor for delicious homemade ice cream.

      Recipe booklet

      Recipe booklet

      With the recipe booklet you will discover the delicious world of ice cream.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Recipe booklet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1  L
        Freezing time cooling element
        18  hour(s)
        Preparation time
        30-50  minute(s)
        Power
        20  W

      • Design

        Bowl
        Plastic PP
        Cover
        SAN transparent
        Motor housing
        Plastic PP
        Stirrer
        PBTP
        Color
        Bright white with blue accents

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.