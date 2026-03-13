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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Ice cream maker
Discontinued
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HR2303
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User Manual Philips
Ice-cream maker for making up to 0.8 l of sorbet, frozen yoghurt or hard ice cream.
All (1)
What liquid is the disc filled with? Is it still safe to use if broken?
The appliance does not work. What should I do?
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