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2 year warranty

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  • Delicious homemade ice cream
  • Delicious homemade ice cream
  • Delicious homemade ice cream
  • Delicious homemade ice cream

Discontinued

Ice cream maker

HR2303

Delicious homemade ice cream

Ice-cream maker for making up to 0.8 l of sorbet, frozen yoghurt or hard ice cream.

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Delicious homemade ice cream

  • 20 W

  • 0.8 liter

Powerful cooling system

Powerful cooling system

Cooling element and 20 Watt motor for delicious homemade ice cream.

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