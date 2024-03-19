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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2170/50
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User Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender - English (US)
All (7)
What is the function of the small lid?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Are the Philips Blender parts dishwasher safe?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I store the cord?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
The blender jar leaks. What should I do?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working
Contacting Philips
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