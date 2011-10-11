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  • Fresh variety every day
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  • Fresh variety every day
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Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2170/50

2.5
| (4) Reviews
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W and variable speed settings the possibilities are limitless.
See all benefits

Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • Variable speed

  • Pulse, Ice button

High quality glass jar prevents scratches and smells

No scratches or smells with this high quality glass jar.

Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

Detachable blades

Detachable blades

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blades from the jar.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

4

Reviews

5
3
2

11/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful & Sturdy

Well made, good looking and sturdy. Overall a very good blender.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender

11/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful & Sturdy

Well made, good looking and sturdy. Overall a very good blender.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender

13/12/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Not durable

I changed the blade 3 times in 2years. It kept leaking and now they don't carry fhe spare.

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender

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