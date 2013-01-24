Home
Aluminium Collection

Blender

HR2094/00
    -{discount-value}

    Extra power for superior blending and crushing

    The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want. See all benefits

      750 W motor with speed precision

      • 750 W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • with filter
      • Variable speed
      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Ice crush button

      Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.

      Variable speed control with illuminated display

      Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

      Filter for clear juice

      Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

      Special smoothie function

      With the special smoothie function the blender will prepare the perfect smoothies.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Filter

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        750  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity jar
        2  L
        Cord length
        1  m
        Effective capacity
        1.5  L

      • Design

        Color
        Titanium

      • Finishing

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Aluminium

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

