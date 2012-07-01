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2 year warranty

All series

  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionBlender

HR2094/00

4.5

| (75) Reviews | 99% recommend this product

1 award

Extra power for superior blending and crushing

The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want.

See all benefits

750 W motor with speed precision

Extra power for superior blending and crushing

  • 750 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with filter

  • Variable speed

Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Ice crush button

Ice crush button

Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612378

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

75

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

2

01/07/2012

Singapore

Singapore

With this mode of Blender, I can control the speed and get what I want, specially the smoothie function. Fabulous!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

01/07/2012

Singapore

Singapore

I have make a correct choice of purchasing the Philips Blender that nowadays I spend time in creating whatever fruit juice that i think of.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

20/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

This blender produces low volume of noise when blending at level 1. This is good as it does not wake my family members up in the morning when I use it! Love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

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