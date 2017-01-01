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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Blender

HR2071/20

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.

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Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with mill

  • 5 speed and pulse

Detachable blade

Detachable blade

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Glass jar

No scratches or smells with this high quality glass jar.

600 Watt

Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

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