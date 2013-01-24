Home
Blender

HR2071/20
  Fresh variety every day
    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.

      Fresh variety every day

      Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

      • 600W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • with mill
      • 5 speed and pulse
      Detachable blade

      Detachable blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

      Glass jar

      No scratches or smells with this high quality glass jar.

      600 Watt

      Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

      5 speeds and pulse

      This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Mill

      Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        2 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        600 W

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        5 and pulse
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        Glass
        Material housing
        PP/ABS
        Color(s)
        White with orange

