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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Blender

HR2061/20

4.1

| (15) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.

See all benefits

Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with mill

  • 5 speed and pulse

5 speeds and pulse

This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

600 Watt

Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

Break-resistant jar

Break-resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

15

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

24/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

like it, very easy to clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender

06/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Good product, worth every money spent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender

09/07/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Good!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender

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