Compact Blender

HR2027/75
    The perfect fit for any kitchen

    This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base, making it half the size of normal blenders and extremely easy to store. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      The perfect fit for any kitchen

      Designed to make storage simple

      • 400W
      • 1.75 L plastic jar
      • with mill and filter
      • Easy storage
      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

      Break resistant jar

      Break resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage in the housing for a practical storage of your blender in your kitchen.

      Detachable blade

      Detachable blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

      Filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

      Easily blend soy bean milk or fruit juice without pips or seeds with this Philips blender.

      Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

      Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

      Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beas, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

      Serrated blade

      Serrated blade

      Chop, dice and splice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.

      Store jar over base

      Store jar over base

      Takes half the storage space of normal blenders as the jar fits over the base.

      Multiple speeds

      Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        1.75 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Power
        400 W

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes
        Filter
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Color(s)
        White with blue accents
        Material housing
        PP

