Daily Collection

Blender

HR2000/70
Overall Rating / 5
  Tough blending made easy
    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2000/70
    Overall Rating / 5

    Tough blending made easy

    This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Blender

    Tough blending made easy

    This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. See all benefits

    Tough blending made easy

    This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Blender

    Tough blending made easy

    This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. See all benefits

      Tough blending made easy

      Blender with 5 star blade and 350 W motor

      • 350W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • 2 speed and pulse
      • 5 star blade
      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Break-resistant jar

      Break-resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Detachable blade

      Detachable blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with blue accents
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        1.5  L
        Effective jar capacity
        1.25  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        350  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

