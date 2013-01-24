Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Pure Essentials Collection

Juicer

HR1858/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Perfect juice instantly Perfect juice instantly Perfect juice instantly
    -{discount-value}

    Pure Essentials Collection Juicer

    HR1858/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Perfect juice instantly

    Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The powerful 650 W motor together with the unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Pure Essentials Collection Juicer

    Perfect juice instantly

    Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The powerful 650 W motor together with the unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop. See all benefits

    Perfect juice instantly

    Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The powerful 650 W motor together with the unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Pure Essentials Collection Juicer

    Perfect juice instantly

    Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The powerful 650 W motor together with the unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer

      Perfect juice instantly

      Swallows whole fruit and squeezes every drop

      • 650 W
      • 2 L
      • XL tube
      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

      Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

      2 l pulp container and 1,25 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

      No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

      No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

      The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

      Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

      Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

      With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruits and vegetables.

      Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

      Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

      Powerful motor

      Juices at speed with this powerful motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Recipe booklet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with yellow accents
        Material housing and clamps
        ABS
        Material lid
        SAN
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PP
        Material spout
        Stainless steel
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PP cover

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Feeding tube dia
        75  mm
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Pulp container
        2  L
        Capacity juice jug
        1250  ml

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.