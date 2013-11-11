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2 year warranty

All series

  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly
  • Perfect juice instantly

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionJuicer

HR1858/00

5

| (11) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Perfect juice instantly

Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The powerful 650 W motor together with the unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop.

See all benefits

Swallows whole fruit and squeezes every drop

Perfect juice instantly

  • 650 W

  • 2 L

  • XL tube

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

2 l pulp container and 1,25 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

11

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use, easy to clean

Great juicer, simple to use and removable parts dishwasher safe, perfect!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/00 Juicer

13/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The purchase of the year

Having read many many reviews of various brands of juicer, Philips was the one that scored most points within a moderate pricing band. The machine exceeds all expectations, and does exactly what is claimed for performance and ease of cleaning. Definitely one to recommend serious consideration for potential "juicers".

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/93 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/93 Juicer

13/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The purchase of the year

Having read many many reviews of various brands of juicer, Philips was the one that scored most points within a moderate pricing band. The machine exceeds all expectations, and does exactly what is claimed for performance and ease of cleaning. Definitely one to recommend serious consideration for potential "juicers".

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/93 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/93 Juicer

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