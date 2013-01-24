Home
Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1851/00
    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1851/00
    Viva Collection Juicer

    Viva Collection Juicer

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      Compact juicer for easy storage

      • 500 W
      • 1.5 L
      • Regular tube
      2 speed control for soft and hard fruits

      2 speed control for soft and hard fruits

      Juice hard or soft fruits and vegetables with the two speed settings.

      Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

      Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

      Recipe booklet contains 10 delicious juice recipes

      Recipe booklet contains 10 delicious juice recipes

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      Powerful motor

      Juices at speed with this powerful motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with yellow accents
        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Material jug
        SAN
        Material lid and pulp container
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        Yes
        Suction feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        500  W
        Pulp container
        1,5  L
        Voltage
        220-240  V

