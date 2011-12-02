2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1851/00
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
With this Philips juicer HR1851/00 you can make delicious fresh juice from soft or hard fruit and vegetables easily thanks to its 500 W motor and 2 speed control.
500 W
1.5 L
Regular tube
Unique micro mesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.
Juice hard or soft fruits and vegetables with the two speed settings.
3.5
of 5
4
Reviews
TohWilliam_Hwee_Howe
02/12/2011
Singapore
This is a fantastic products, a must for every household if you are looking for healthy lifestyle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer
Siok_Hoon,_FlorenceTan
19/01/2012
Singapore
I really like this machine as it operates silently unlike the previous one I had
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer
Choon_MengTeo
19/07/2011
Singapore
Very good buy and overall satisfied. Would not hessitate to recommend to my friend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1851/00 Juicer