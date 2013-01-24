Home
Viva Collection

Blender and Juicer

HR1843/55
  Homemade drinks and food instantly
    Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

    Homemade drinks and food instantly

    300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit 1.5 l blender jar, fruit filter, mill and chopper accessories. See all benefits

      Homemade drinks and food instantly

      Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

      • 300 W
      • juicer, blender&2 accessories
      Juicer and blender all in one

      Juicer and blender all in one

      You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.

      2 speeds and pulse

      2 speeds and pulse

      Fast processing and cleaning.

      Filter for clear juice

      Filter for clear juice

      To make soy bean milk and fruit juices in the blender.

      Mill for grinding ingredients

      Mill for grinding ingredients

      Grind any dry ingredient such as coffee, herbs, spices and cereals.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Blender jar
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Filter
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with orange accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP
        Material lid
        SAN
        Material pusher
        PP

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Suction feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        300  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Blender
      • Cleaning brush
      • Filter
      • Juice jug
      • Mill

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

