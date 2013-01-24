Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Juicer

HR1821/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily
    -{discount-value}

    Juicer

    HR1821/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Juicer

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store. See all benefits

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Juicer

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer
      • -{discount-value}

      Homemade juice easily

      Easy to serve. Easy to store

      • 220W
      • 0.5L
      • white green
      Micro mesh filter for more juice

      Micro mesh filter for more juice

      The Philips juice has a micro mesh filter for more juice.

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

      Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

      Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

      Small and compact design

      Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

      Easy serving with 400 ml juice jug

      Easy serving with the 400 ml juice jug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with green accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP
        Material jug
        PP Plastic
        Material lid
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        220  W
        Pulp container
        500  ml
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.