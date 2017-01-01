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    Avance Collection Hand blender

    HR1673/90

    Powerful and easy control handblender

    Powerful Philips handblender with 800 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuitive control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it.

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    Avance Collection Hand blender

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    See all Hand Blender

    Powerful and easy control handblender

    Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

    • 800W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
    • ProMix Titanium Technology
    • 2 times finer blending*
    • Up to 50% faster*
    Optimal food flow and blending performance

    Optimal food flow and blending performance

    Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

    Powerful 800W motor for great blending results

    Powerful 800W motor for great blending results

    Powerful and reliable 800W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.

    SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

    SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

    Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.

    Titanium coated blades: 6x harder than steel

    Titanium coated blades: 6x harder than steel

    Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a regular stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with optimized knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food safe.

    XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

    XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

    With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

    Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

    Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

    With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

    Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

    Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

    Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

    Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

    Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

    The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

    Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

    Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

    Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.

    Single button release for easy assembly

    Single button release for easy assembly

    Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.

    1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

    1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

    A 1L triangular beaker is included with the handblender. The beaker of the handblender comes with a handy spout and measures. The unique triangular shape feature of the beaker offers an easy grip and creates a vortex that pulls down the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker were the ProMix blending bar cage is, for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Compact chopper
      • Whisk
      • XL chopper 2-blade
      • Beaker

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Power
      800  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Capacity beaker
      1  l
      Capacity compact chopper
      300  ml
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity XL chopper
      1000  ml

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Detachable shaft
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Turbo function
      • Variable speed

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      ABS plastic
      Material accessories
      SAN plastic
      Material bar
      Metal
      Material blade
      Titanium

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • *Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables
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