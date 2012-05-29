2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W, plastic bar
Double action knife
1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
16 speeds +turbo
With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.
For the toughest ingredients.
4.3
of 5
21
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AydenKoh
29/05/2012
Singapore
Easy to use and wash. Beautiful yet simple design. Reliable and made of good quality material. Most important the portion where the joint secures the blade is especially strong and reinforece for safety and durability.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender
AMITABHBHATT
12/03/2012
Singapore
A must-have multi-utility tool for every kitchen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender
May_Ying_SandraSie
23/11/2011
Singapore
I currently have a Braun Handheld bleander but I saw that this Philips blender came with a cup stand. It is very versatile as I can use this for blending my chillis for belachan without worrying about the mixture spilling out. Very handy for small jobs without having to take out my food processor. Similarly for the whisk which I used for creaming egg or creame cheese mixtures. Everything keeps well into the large jug and it is very easy to clean. Small footprint.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender