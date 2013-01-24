Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Viva Collection

Hand blender

HR1613/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    HR1613/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-blender

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      Easy blending, chopping, and whisking at any speed

      • 650 W, plastic bar
      • Double action knife
      • 1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
      • 16 speeds +turbo
      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.

      Powerful 650 W motor

      Powerful 650 W motor

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      1.7L oval beaker for preparing food or storing the appliance

      1.7L oval beaker for preparing food or storing the appliance

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material bar
        Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jar
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Speed setting
        16

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        XL chopper
        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity beaker
        1.7  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        650  W
        Cord length
        1.3  m

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.