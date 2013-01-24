Search terms
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store. See all benefits
Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.
Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories