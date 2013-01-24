Home
Stand mixers

HR1538/60
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily
    Stand mixers

    HR1538/60
    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy. See all benefits

    Stand mixers

      • 200 W
      • Rotating bowl
      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Multiple speeds and pulse function

      Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.

      Powerful 200 Watt motor

      Rotating bowl

      Shaking sieve for lump free cake batters

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White/orange

      • General specifications

        Pulse button
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes
        Rotating bowl
        1  L
        Shaking sieve
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        125  cm
        Power
        200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Speeds
        3

