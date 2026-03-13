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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
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Daily Collection Mixer
Discontinued
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HR1459/00
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Mixer HR1459/00 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Mixer
I can't insert the beaters/dough hooks into my Philips mixer
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
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