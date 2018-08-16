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  • Whips and mixes to perfection
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  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
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  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection
  • Whips and mixes to perfection

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer

HR1459/00

5
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Whips and mixes to perfection
This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes.
See all benefits

For delicious, homemade desserts and cakes

Whips and mixes to perfection

  • 300 W

  • 5 speeds

  • Strip beater

Powerful 300 W motor

Powerful 300 W motor

A powerful 300 W motor that beats, whips and kneads to perfection

5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

Dedicated 5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks included.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

16/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Daily collection hand mixer

I like this mixer because the speed sliding control is smooth and it has a wide base to stand on. The controls are set at a level that runs from slow (level 1) to the highest speed (level 5). I like how level 1 speed is low enough not to splatter stuff around. It really builds up slowly to the max speed level. Unlike some other hand mixers where the speed level differentiation is not as distinct so you end up splattering mixtures all over. This mixer is simple to use and it’s not too expensive too!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer

13/03/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use and best value for money!

Its so easy to use and operated single-handed. It does the job very well and best of all value for money!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer

03/04/2017

Singapore

Singapore

This product is easy to use.

the mixer is steady and does its job very easily. i was really pleased with the performance of the machine and outcome of my cake. It is also compact and easy for storage.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer

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