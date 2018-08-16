2 year warranty
Discontinued
300 W
5 speeds
Strip beater
A powerful 300 W motor that beats, whips and kneads to perfection
Dedicated 5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes
Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks included.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
hfchan
16/08/2018
Singapore
Daily collection hand mixer
I like this mixer because the speed sliding control is smooth and it has a wide base to stand on. The controls are set at a level that runs from slow (level 1) to the highest speed (level 5). I like how level 1 speed is low enough not to splatter stuff around. It really builds up slowly to the max speed level. Unlike some other hand mixers where the speed level differentiation is not as distinct so you end up splattering mixtures all over. This mixer is simple to use and it’s not too expensive too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
Barra
13/03/2018
Singapore
Easy to use and best value for money!
Its so easy to use and operated single-handed. It does the job very well and best of all value for money!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
FANtastic
03/04/2017
Singapore
This product is easy to use.
the mixer is steady and does its job very easily. i was really pleased with the performance of the machine and outcome of my cake. It is also compact and easy for storage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer