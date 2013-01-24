Home
Chopper

HR1396/00
  Enjoy homemade food any day
    Chopper

    HR1396/00
    Enjoy homemade food any day

    Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

    Chopper

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy. See all benefits

      Enjoy homemade food any day

      Perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, herbs and more

      • 500 W
      • 1 L
      • Plastic bowl
      • 1 blade
      Versatile

      Versatile

      Push button

      Push button

      1 L plastic bowl

      1 L plastic bowl

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color(s)
        White and silver
        Material bowl
        Plastic
        Material housing
        Plastic ABS
        Material jar
        SAN plastic
        Material knives
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity chopper
        1  L
        Number of blades
        1
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        500  W
        Usable volume chopper
        0.6  L
        Voltage
        220-240 V

