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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1372/90
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1372/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
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Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionHand blender

HR1372/90

More power for professional results

Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily.

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Powerful 700 Watt motor and double action blade

More power for professional results

  • 700 W

  • Metal bar, double action knife

  • Chopper & 2 accessories

  •  5 speeds +turbo

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Multiple speeds and turbo button

Multiple speeds and turbo button

XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

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