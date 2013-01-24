Home
Pure Essentials Collection

Hand blender

HR1372/90
  More power for professional results
    Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

    HR1372/90
    More power for professional results

    Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

    Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

    More power for professional results

    Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      More power for professional results

      Powerful 700 Watt motor and double action blade

      • 700 W
      • Metal bar, double action knife
      • Chopper & 2 accessories
      •  5 speeds +turbo
      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Multiple speeds and turbo button

      Multiple speeds and turbo button

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        5

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700  W
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.3  m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black, metal and red
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        SAN

      • Accessories

        Whisk
        Yes
        Chopper
        • Compact chopper
        • XL chopper
        Beaker
        1 L

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

