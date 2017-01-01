2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1372/90
More power for professional results
Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily.
700 W
Metal bar, double action knife
Chopper & 2 accessories
5 speeds +turbo
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.
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