HQ9/11
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.See all benefits
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Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Shaving heads
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