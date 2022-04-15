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2 year warranty
Face Shavers
All series
SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
HQ9070/16
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User Manual
All (2)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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