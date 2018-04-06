2 year warranty
Discontinued
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
Align the razor sharp blades closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Jack99
06/04/2018
US
Verified buyer
Philips HQ9070/16
A good razor, I use it for many years. necessary thing on business trips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9070/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9070/16 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.