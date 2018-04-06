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  • The ultra close shave
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  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave
  • The ultra close shave

Discontinued

SmartTouch-XLElectric shaver

HQ9070/16

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
The ultra close shave
For men who only want the very best, this two header SmartTouch-XL shaver combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a fast, smooth, close shave with less irritation.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

The ultra close shave

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

Individually floating heads

Align the razor sharp blades closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/04/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

Philips HQ9070/16

A good razor, I use it for many years. necessary thing on business trips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9070/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9070/16 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 