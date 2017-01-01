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  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave

    shaving heads

    HQ4

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

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    See all Replacement heads

    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • CloseCut
    • 3 heads
    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Microgroove for a closer shave

    Microgroove for a closer shave

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
      Fits product types
      • HQ5812
      • HQ360
      • HS920
      • HQ483
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      • HS190
      • HQ4870
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      • HQ40
      • HQ468
      • HQ805
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      • HQ36
      • HQ4851
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      • 5625X
      • HQ443
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      • HQ382
      • HQ240
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      • 5812XL
      • 4604X
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      • 4414LC
      • 201DB
      • HQ489
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      • HQ803
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      • HS990
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      • HQ4625
      • HQ380
      • HQ340
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      • HQ220
      • HQ20
      • 4865XL
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      • 4417LC
      • HQ806
      • HS930
      • HQ4890
      • HQ4856
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      • HQ486
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      • HQ282
      • 4885XL
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      • HQ4630
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      • HQ4885
      • HQ41
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      • 4852XL
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      • HQ804
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      • HQ4609
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      • HQ4421
      • HQ362
      • HQ341
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      • HQ4445
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      • HQ4425
      • HQ3860
      • HQ386
      • HQ384
      • HQ242
      • 4825XL
      • 4413LC
      • HQ460
      • HS775
      • HS 190
      • HQ4405
      • HQ802
      • HQ5817
      • HQ4610
      • HQ4441
      • HQ320
      • HQ284
      • 5426LC
      • HQ481
      • HQ853
      • HQ422
      • HQ404
      • HQ801
      • HQ33
      • HS970
      • HS766
      • HQ4826
      • HQ4830
      • HQ484
      • HQ4846
      • HQ485
      • HQ4850
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