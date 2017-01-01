shaving heads
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.
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Keep a close shave Change heads every 2 years for best results Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Microgroove for a closer shave
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Shaving heads
Fits product types
HQ4405
HQ4819
HQ4826
HQ322
HQ444
HQ4866
4852XL
HQ300
HQ5817
HQ4856
HQ4825
HQ4625
HQ386
HQ284
HQ240
4885XL
4865XL
4825XL
4605X
HQ852
HQ805
HQ40
HS930
HS920
HQ4870
HQ4846
HQ4800
HQ4865
HQ4601
HQ4441
HQ384
HQ380
HQ360
HQ304
HQ302
HQ20
HQ489
HQ422
HS190
HQ132
HQ802
HQ46
HS970
HS 190
HQ4807
HQ4806
4604X
HQ803
HQ460
HQ468
HQ340
HQ4821
HQ5430
4816XL
4417LC
HQ5823
HQ4411
HQ33
HQ5820
HQ4822
HQ4608
HQ36
4853XL
4817XL
4606X
HQ806
HQ42
HQ5601
HQ5426
HQ4851
HQ483
HQ4630
HQ4610
HQ4609
HQ4607
HQ420
HQ3860
HQ262
5426LC
4845XL
4807XL
HQ853
HQ130
HQ5812
HQ4890
HQ4810
HQ486
HQ484
HQ443
HQ482
HQ341
HQ41
HQ362
HQ804
HS990
HQ481
HQ441
HQ404
HS890
HQ4805
HQ342
HQ402
4603X
HQ242
HQ5813
HQ5625
HQ4847
HQ4421
HQ320
HQ222
HQ202
HQ200
5625X
4413LC
201DB
HQ801
HQ30
HS775
HQ4850
HQ4830
HQ4445
HQ4401
HQ485
HQ5413
HQ4885
HQ4845
HQ4626
HQ4425
HQ382
HQ32
HQ282
HQ220
5812XL
4608X
4602X
4414LC
HQ406
HS766
HQ4407 Shaving heads per packaging
1
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