Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Conical Curler

HP8618/00
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Healthier way to perfect curls and waves Healthier way to perfect curls and waves Healthier way to perfect curls and waves
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Conical Curler

    HP8618/00
    Find support for this product

    Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

    Hyper sumptuous, soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Conical Curler

    Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

    Hyper sumptuous, soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers

      Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

      thanks to the Curl Ready Indicator

      • Conical barrel (13-25mm)
      • Silky smooth ceramic coating
      • 130 - 200 C temperature
      • Auto shut-off
      Unique indicator lets you know when your curl is ready

      Unique indicator lets you know when your curl is ready

      Unique Curl Ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overtreating. Just choose one of three curling times and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel. Refer to user manual to see recommendations of our hair experts on how to select a curling time depending on your hair type and the look you want to achieve.

      SilkySmooth ceramic coating is twice as smooth on your hair

      SilkySmooth ceramic coating is twice as smooth on your hair

      The SilkySmooth ceramic barrel, which is twice as smooth as ceramic barrel, ensures less friction and smoother hair release for shinier, healthier hair.

      Digital settings let you adjust the curler to your hair type

      Digital settings let you adjust the curler to your hair type

      Digital settings allow you to choose the temperature (130 - 200°C) and the curling time (5, 8, or 10 seconds) that suit your hair type and desired look.

      Conical barrel for different types of curls and waves

      Conical barrel for different types of curls and waves

      With the conical curler (Ø13-25 mm) you can create different types of curls and waves: from tight ringlets to loose, natural looking curls and waves. It is fast and easy, no more kinks. Add volume to your hair by creating variations on the theme of curls!

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

      You are always in control. No more accidental temperature change with the key-lock function.

      200°C top temperature for perfect styling results

      200°C top temperature for perfect styling results

      Top temperature of 200°C guarantees perfect results even for thick hair, while minimizing hair damage.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      Safety stand for easy use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

      Ready to use indicator on LCD screen

      Temperature symbol stops blinking when the curler is heated up and ready to use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum temperature
        200  °C
        Temperature range
        130-200
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        black-white
        Heater type
        PTC
        Heating time
        60s
        Voltage
        worldwide
        Barrel diameter
        13-25  mm

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        yes
        Ready for use indicator
        yes
        Cool tip
        yes
        Swivel cord
        yes
        'Curl ready' indicator
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Bouncy curls and waves
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.