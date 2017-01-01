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  • Natural bouncy curls in an easy way Natural bouncy curls in an easy way Natural bouncy curls in an easy way

    Curler

    HP8600/40

    Natural bouncy curls in an easy way

    Natural bouncy curls in an easy way. Get exactly the natural curly look you want with the SimplySalonCurl. A 32mm curling tong and ceramic coating sets this curling iron apart from the rest

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    Curler

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    Natural bouncy curls in an easy way

    SimplySalon curling Iron

    • 32 mm barrel
    • Ceramic coating
    • 180 C temperature
    • Auto shut-off
    32mm tong for beautiful curls and waves

    32mm tong for beautiful curls and waves

    If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 32 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.

    180°C temperature for beautiful results

    180°C temperature for beautiful results

    This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    The curler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

    Universal voltage

    Universal voltage

    Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

    Protective ceramic coating

    Protective ceramic coating

    Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

    On/off indication light

    On/off indication light

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Short curling clip for easy curl release

    Just slide it out! This design makes it easier to release the curl, just slide the styler out of your hair when the curl is ready.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hair type

      End result
      Natural looking curls
      Hair length
      • Medium
      • Long
      Hair thickness
      • Thin
      • Medium
      • Thick

    • Technical specifications

      Color/finishing
      black and purple
      Barrel diameter
      32  mm
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Heating time
      120 s
      Maximum temperature
      180  °C
      Voltage
      worldwide
      Heater type
      PTC ceramic heater
      Temperature range
      one setting

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      yes
      Cool tip
      yes
      Swivel cord
      yes
      Hanging loop
      yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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