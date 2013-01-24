Search terms
Perfect style at constant caring temperature
Ultimate hair care. The Philips ProCare straightener protects the hair from overheating, due to its newly developed Dual-Care™ plates, with constant temperature and EHD Technology™ See all benefits
This straightener keeps a more constant temperature. Thanks to its high-performance heater it allows you to straighten your hair at a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want!
Automatic setting for healthy restyling. Maintain your style all day, while respecting the quality of your hair
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function. To unlock, press the button for 3 seconds.
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 15 seconds
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
