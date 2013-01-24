Home
Hairdryer

HP8270/00
  • Healthier drying with innovative sensor Healthier drying with innovative sensor Healthier drying with innovative sensor
    The Philips ActiveCare hair dryer is equipped with the unique TempPrecision™ Sensor, that measures the hair temperature and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair. See all benefits

      Drying your hair with care

      • 2300W
      • TempPrecision sensor
      • Ionic Care
      • 6 speed/ temperature settings
      100% protection from overheated hair with TemPrecision

      100% protection from overheated hair with TemPrecision

      The unique TempPrecision™ Sensor measures the temperature of the hair while drying and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair so the hair is kept in a healthy condition full of shine. The LED light on top of the dryer always indicates, when the sensor is switched on.

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

      More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

      The ceramic element issues far infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

      Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Avoid hair trapping with the removable filter

      Avoid hair trapping with the removable filter

      The filter of this hairdryer at the back of the dryer can be removed for cleaning. It also keeps hair from being trapped in the dryer. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

      Professional 2300W for great styling results

      Professional 2300W for great styling results

      Professional 2300W for great styling results

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2300  W
        Cord length
        2.5  m
        Color/finishing
        White and Gold
        Motor
        DC
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

