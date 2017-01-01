2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8270/00
Healthier drying with innovative sensor
The Philips ActiveCare hair dryer is equipped with the unique TempPrecision™ Sensor, that measures the hair temperature and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair.
2300W
TempPrecision sensor
Ionic Care
6 speed/ temperature settings
The unique TempPrecision™ Sensor measures the temperature of the hair while drying and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair so the hair is kept in a healthy condition full of shine. The LED light on top of the dryer always indicates, when the sensor is switched on.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The ceramic element issues far infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.
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