2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dry, Style and Set your hair your way
Take control of your blow dryer with the SalonDry Control. 2200W of professional drying power, 4 times more Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great and shiny results - from dry to set to style.
2200W
This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
Give your hair an intensive boost with ionic conditoning. This hairdryer emits 4 x more negatively charged ions than other hairdryers. This ultimate stream of ions eliminate more static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles. The result is ultimate shiny, frizz-free hair. Let it shine!
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
4.2
of 5
46
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
JassJasminka66
09/12/2017
Philippines
Amazing product
I have Salon Dry control Hairdryer 4x ions, for longer than 6 years. My hair is better, healthier and nice using it. I love this dryer and I pray god to have it for long time in advance. I would like to buy another the same to have it as backup. Just a part of cord is little damaged becouse of more than 6 years of using, but it works perfect like first day. I have so dry hair, and lots of white hair, also is light blond coloured every month, but my ends are perfect without cutting for more than 11 months.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Ava_YanLiu
29/02/2012
Singapore
Powerful and with many fuctions. User friendly!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Tze_HerYing
11/01/2012
Singapore
Very good hairdryer that does not leave my hair frizzy and keeps the shine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer