2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy care for your hair
.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
This 1100W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings
4.1
of 5
22
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AinaLim
26/05/2012
Singapore
Compact!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer
Asrio_Bin_BuhariAsrio
02/05/2012
Singapore
Very practical to use. Its compact size enables me to bring for travels. Bought another 1 for my sister. She loves it!!!! Very handy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer
Huan_HuanTan
19/03/2012
Singapore
Very compact yet powerful. Hair dries very fast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer