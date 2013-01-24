Home
Satinelle Essential

Epilator, mini epilator, tweezers

HP6549/01
  • Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin in all body areas Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin in all body areas Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin in all body areas
    Satinelle Essential Epilator, mini epilator, tweezers

    HP6549/01
      Trio smooth set

      • For legs, body and face
      Efficient root hair removal

      Efficient root hair removal

      Our epilators have uniquely designed precision discs that catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm). That's hairs 4 x shorter than with wax, for up to 4 weeks of hair-free skin.

      Fast epilation solution for legs and arms

      Fast epilation solution for legs and arms

      The Satinelle epilator has a large head for fast epilation on legs and arms. Its rounded shape fits perfectly into your hand for comfortable hair removal.

      Delicate epilation solution for sensitive areas

      Delicate epilation solution for sensitive areas

      The mini epilator has a narrow head specifically designed to catch hairs in hard to reach areas without pulling skin. It's battery operated for maximum convenience.

      Matching tweezers for facial touch-ups and brows

      Matching tweezers for facial touch-ups and brows

      The set comes with matching tweezers ideal for removing hairs on face (upper lip, jaws) or for shaping eyebrows.

      Cleaning brush included and washable epilation head.

      Cleaning brush included and washable epilation head.

      A cleaning brush is included to remove loose hairs from epilator discs. Washable epilation heads ensure hygiene.

      Small pouch for easy storage.

      Small pouch for easy storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch

      • Features

        Gentle tweezing discs
        Yes
        Speed settings
        1 setting

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Metal discs
        Epilator head
        • Epilator: 23.5 mm
        • Mini epilator: 10 mm
        • Washable

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Mini epilator: 2x AA

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2 years

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        Purple deco, White
        Number of catching points
        Epilator: 20, Mini epilator: 12
        Catching actions per minute
        Mini epilator: 32,000
        Number of discs
        Epilator: 21
        Number of tweezers
        Mini epilator: 8
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        Epilator: 600
        Rotations per minute
        Mini epilator: 4000
        Voltage
        Epilator: 13 V, Mini epilator: 3 V,Adapter: 13 V / 400 mA,
        Frequency
        Epilator: 50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        Epilator: 5W, Mini epilator: 5  W

