Enjoy fast hair removal on legs and arms with the Satinelle epilator and delicate, precise epilation on armpits and bikini area with the mini epilator. Use the tweezers for facial touch ups or brows. See all benefits
Enjoy fast hair removal on legs and arms with the Satinelle epilator and delicate, precise epilation on armpits and bikini area with the mini epilator. Use the tweezers for facial touch ups or brows. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our epilators have uniquely designed precision discs that catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm). That's hairs 4 x shorter than with wax, for up to 4 weeks of hair-free skin.
The Satinelle epilator has a large head for fast epilation on legs and arms. Its rounded shape fits perfectly into your hand for comfortable hair removal.
The mini epilator has a narrow head specifically designed to catch hairs in hard to reach areas without pulling skin. It's battery operated for maximum convenience.
The set comes with matching tweezers ideal for removing hairs on face (upper lip, jaws) or for shaping eyebrows.
A cleaning brush is included to remove loose hairs from epilator discs. Washable epilation heads ensure hygiene.
Small pouch for easy storage.
