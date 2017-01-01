Search terms

Satinelle Ice Premium

Epilator

HP6515/00
  • Ultra gentle, ultra fast Ultra gentle, ultra fast Ultra gentle, ultra fast
    Ultra gentle, ultra fast

    The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. See all benefits

      Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

      Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

      The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

      Sonic massage with aloë vera

      Sonic massage with aloë vera

      Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to the minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.

      Unique ceramic epilation system

      Unique ceramic epilation system

      20% faster and more efficient.

      Curved epilation head

      Curved epilation head

      Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre, you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Ergonomic shape

      Satinelle Ice Premium has a special ergonomic shape for perfect control and easy handling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Peeling glove
        fewer ingrown hairs
        Extra sensitive area cap
        for delicate body zones
        Extra shaving head
        for a smooth shave
        Insulation sleeve
        for convenient handling
        Luxury storage pouch
        for storage & protection

