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    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6512

    For skin that is always smooth

    Try out epilation with this new Philips epilator system, which removes hairs from the roots, giving you a smooth skin for weeks (not days) and is gentle to your skin. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments to achieve the best results

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    Satinelle Epilator

    Similar products

    See all Epilators

    For skin that is always smooth

    Removes hair for weeks, cares for your skin

    • Total body, with shaving head
    Exfoliate in between epilation sessions

    Exfoliate in between epilation sessions

    By making circular movements with the exfoliation glove, you gently massage your skin and remove dead skin cells simultaneously. This gives you beautiful smooth skin and will keep ingrown hairs to a minimum

    Hair lift & massage attachment

    Hair lift & massage attachment

    Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time.

    This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

    This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

    Additionally the hypo-allergenic discs assure an optimal hygiene.

    Sooth your skin with the ice glove for a gentle epilation

    Sooth your skin with the ice glove for a gentle epilation

    The ice glove with soothing properties relaxes your skin directly after epilation and minimizes irritation

    Shaves, trims and contours sensitive body parts

    Shaves, trims and contours sensitive body parts

    Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.

    Choose the right speed according to your needs

    Choose the right speed according to your needs

    This epilator has two speed settings. Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

    Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

    Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

    The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound level

      Sound level
      72 dBa

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Storage pouch
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power consumption
      7.5  W
      Voltage
      100-240  V
      Number of catching points
      20
      Number of discs
      21
      Pulling actions/second speed 1
      600
      Pulling actions/second speed 2
      733

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