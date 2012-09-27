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Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6509/01

3.8

| (10) Reviews

Perfect smooth skin for longer

Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

See all benefits

Skin stays silky smooth for weeks, not days

Perfect smooth skin for longer

  • Total body, with shaving head

Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time

Shaving head with comb to shave and trim sensitive areas

Shaving head with comb to shave and trim sensitive areas

Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

10

Reviews

1

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Wish I had purchased earlier

Have been using this now for a couple of months, hair grow back is minimal, painless on legs, have enlisted help to do my under arms, which is now painless as well. For me it is perfect and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

30/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

THIS PRODUCT IS EXCELLENT VALUE FOR MONEY

This is my first epilator. I have found it easy to use. The shaving attachment is a bonus I didn't expect to get. My daughter spent £50 more for another brand of epilator and as far as I can see my Philips epilator is as good if not better. I used to have to shave daily but now I can leave it for almost a week - which is a great convenience. I highly recommend this product and am even tempted to buy 2 more for my other two daughters for Christmas!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

05/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Much less painful than I expected

I was a bit apprehensive before I tried this epilator. I thought it might be too painful to use but in fact with the attachment provided it wasn't very painful at all. Of course the more often you use it the less painful it is as there are fewer hairs to be gripped. The regrowth is finer and there is no rough stubble - I wish I'd bought one years ago!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

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