1

Satinelle

Epilator

HP6509/01
  Perfect smooth skin for longer
    Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits

      Perfect smooth skin for longer

      Skin stays silky smooth for weeks, not days

      • Total body, with shaving head
      Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

      Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

      Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time

      Shaving head with comb to shave and trim sensitive areas

      Shaving head with comb to shave and trim sensitive areas

      Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

      Washable epilation head

      Washable epilation head

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Power consumption
        7.5  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Number of catching points
        20
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733

