Satinelle Ice limited edition
First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Convenient storage and easy usage anytime and anywhere.
Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.
The hypoallergenic epilation head reduces the risk of allergic skin irritation taking extra care of your skin.
The integrated massaging system relaxes your skin and makes Satinelle Ice the most gentle epilator from Philips.
The Satinelle Massage comes with an exfoliating body puff for use in the shower, which you can use to prepare your legs for hair removal. Regular use will keep your legs silky smooth and help you avoid the re-growth of hairs under the skin (in-grown hairs) in addition to polishing and refining your skin.
