Satinelle Ice

Epilator

HP6495/00
  Satinelle Ice limited edition
    First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

      Satinelle Ice limited edition

      The most gentle epilator from Philips

      • White
      Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

      Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

      The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

      Luxury storage pouch

      Luxury storage pouch

      Convenient storage and easy usage anytime and anywhere.

      New ceramic epilation system

      Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.

      Hypoallergenic discs

      The hypoallergenic epilation head reduces the risk of allergic skin irritation taking extra care of your skin.

      Active massage system

      The integrated massaging system relaxes your skin and makes Satinelle Ice the most gentle epilator from Philips.

      Exfoliating body puff to prevent ingrown hairs

      The Satinelle Massage comes with an exfoliating body puff for use in the shower, which you can use to prepare your legs for hair removal. Regular use will keep your legs silky smooth and help you avoid the re-growth of hairs under the skin (in-grown hairs) in addition to polishing and refining your skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Pivoting ice cooler
        Yes
        Ceramic epilation system
        Yes
        Active massage system
        Yes
        2 speed settings
        Yes
        Luxurious and stylish design
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        880
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        1080
        RPM speed 1
        2200 min
        RPM speed 2
        2700 min
        Power source
        AC (Mains)
        Voltage
        100-240V (50-60 Hz) Automatic Voltage Selection  V
        Motor
        DC-Motor 14V
        Power consumption
        6  W
        Number of discs
        25
        Number of catching points
        24

      • Accessories

        Insulation sleeve
        For easy handling and insulation of the ice cooler
        Exfoliation body puff
        For fewer ingrown hairs
        Luxury storage pouch
        Convenient storage and protection
        Cleaning brush
        Optimal maintenance and extra hygiene

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging design
        Exclusive gift box with hanging option
        F-box dimensions
        19,6 x 9,4 x 23,5cm (w x d x h)  mm
        F-box weight
        625  g
        A-box dimensions
        56,6 x 19,6 x 25,1cm (w x d x h)  mm
        A-box weight
        4060  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        6  pcs

