Satinelle

Epilator

HP6408/03
    Satinelle Epilator

    Satinelle Soft

    This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

    Satinelle Soft

    This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

      Satinelle Soft

      Gentle epilator with pivoting massage system

      Pivoting massage system

      Pivoting massage system

      The pivoting massage system relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

      Unique Philips epilating system

      Unique Philips epilating system

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

      Washable epilation head

      For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

      Exfoliating body puff to prevent ingrown hairs

      The Satinelle Massage comes with an exfoliating body puff for use in the shower, which you can use to prepare your legs for hair removal. Regular use will keep your legs silky smooth and help you avoid the re-growth of hairs under the skin (in-grown hairs) in addition to polishing and refining your skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Pivoting massage system
        Yes
        Metal epilating system
        Yes
        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power source
        AC (mains)
        Voltage
        Adaptor according to country requirements
        Motor
        DC type
        Power consumption
        3  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Number of catching points
        20
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733
        RPM speed 1
        1900 min
        RPM speed 2
        2200 min

      • Accessories

        Sensitive area cap
        For delicate body areas
        Exfoliation body puff
        Fewer ingrown hairs
        Cleaning brush
        For easy cleaning

      • Logistic data

        Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
        60
        Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
        75
        Number of layers (EU)
        4
        Number of layers (GB)
        4
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        240  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        300  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        113.3 x 120 x 80  cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        113.3 x 120 x 100  cm

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        232 x 175 x 75 (h x w x d)  mm
        F-box weight
        659.5  g
        A-box dimensions
        247 x 200 x 400 (h x w x d)  mm
        No. of pieces per A-box
        5  pcs
        A-box weight
        3531  g

