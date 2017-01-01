SalonDry Pro AC

2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4992/00
The dryer hairdressers would use at home
Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.
2000W
This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
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