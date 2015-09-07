2 year warranty
Discontinued
The dryer hairdressers would use at home
Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.
2100W
IonBoost
Ceramic diffuser
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Nine different settings ensure maximum control for precise and tailored styling.
This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The diffuser is coated in high quality ceramic. This helps to protect the hair and adds softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Ladybird
07/09/2015
New Zealand
Brilliant
After using this Dryer for over three years I have found it reliable, powerful and well balanced, easy to use with great results. Unfortunately I did not follow the recommended way to fold the cord after use and eventually the power cord broke. My fault should have taken Philips advice. But great hairdryer!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4891/07 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4891/07 Hairdryer