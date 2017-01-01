Search terms

SalonDry Pro

Hairdryer

HP4891/00
  • The dryer hairdressers would use at home The dryer hairdressers would use at home The dryer hairdressers would use at home
    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      • 2100W
      • IonBoost
      • Ceramic diffuser
      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Nine different settings ensure maximum control for precise and tailored styling.

      This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Ceramic volume diffuser for additional protection and volume

      The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The diffuser is coated in high quality ceramic. This helps to protect the hair and adds softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

