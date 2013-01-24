Search terms
More creative styles, constant care
The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More creative styles, constant care
The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits
More creative styles, constant care
The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More creative styles, constant care
The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits
Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!
Ceramic coating has non-stick properties on your hair and distributes the heat evenly.
With the conical curler (Ø13-25 mm) you can create different types of curls and waves: from tight ringlets to loose, natural looking curls and waves. It is fast and easy, no more kinks. Add volume to your hair by creating variations on the theme of curls!
This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.
This attachement gives your hair a great funky texture.
This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.
Use this high quality brush to detangle and smoothen the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.
If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.
If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachement with a large sized diameter.
Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!
The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service