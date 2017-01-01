Search terms

  • Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go
    The SalonStraight DUO's cool marble protection plates eliminate excess heat immediately after straightening, so the end temperature of the hair is much lower than with another straightener using the same styling temperature. See all benefits

      Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go

      SalonStraight DUO

      • 210°C
      • Ceramic
      • Marble protection
      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Easy lock for covenient storage

      Easy lock for covenient storage

      The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Adjustable heat settings to ensure smooth results for every hair type

      Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.

      Cool marble plates provide instant heat protection

      The white marble protection plates absorb access heat immediately after straightening, to limit the damage done to the hair.

      Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

      Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.

      Heat resistant pouch

      This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        279 (l) x 50.2 (w) x 30.5 (h)  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        462  g
        F-box dimensions
        400 (l) x 95 (w) x 190 (h)  mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        1080  g
        F-box volume (cm3)
        7220

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        29  W
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Pallet

        Pallet dimensions
        1200 x 80 x 180 (h)  mm
        Pallet quantity
        144  pcs
        Number of layers
        4
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        6

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        423 () x 310 (w) x 414 (h)  mm
        A-box volume
        54287.8  cm³
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6
        A-box weight (including products)
        7230  g

      • Accessories

        Heat resistant travel pouch
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

