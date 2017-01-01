Search terms

1

Straightener

HP4686/22
Overall Rating / 5
  • Straight hair has never been so easy Straight hair has never been so easy Straight hair has never been so easy
    -{discount-value}

    Straightener

    HP4686/22
    Overall Rating / 5

    Straight hair has never been so easy

    Take control with the SalonStyle & Control hair straightener. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight hair styles.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Straightener

    Straight hair has never been so easy

    Take control with the SalonStyle & Control hair straightener. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight hair styles.

    Straight hair has never been so easy

    Take control with the SalonStyle & Control hair straightener. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight hair styles.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Straightener

    Straight hair has never been so easy

    Take control with the SalonStyle & Control hair straightener. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight hair styles.

    Similar products

    See all Straighteners

      Straight hair has never been so easy

      SalonStyle & Control straightener

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Curly
        • Wavy
        End result
        Straight
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        • Thick
        • Thin
        For fragile hair
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        Pink/black with patttern
        Cord length
        1,8 m
        Power
        39 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.