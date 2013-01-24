Search terms
Straight hair has never been so easy
Take control with the SalonStraight Control. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight styles. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
The soft, rubber handled grip is ergonomically designed. Non slip, it has been tested by professionals for easy handling and salon performance.
Tourmaline is a precious gemstone with natural ionic properties. This knowledge has been used to optimize our Ceramic straightening plates. These specially developed plates harness the unique properties of ceramic and tourmaline to perfectly distribute heat across the plate surface for smooth gliding and high shine results. Enjoy sleek, frizz-free shiny hair by styling with Ceramic Tourmaline plates.
Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.
Technical specifications
Serviceability
Hair type