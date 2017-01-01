Search terms

1

SalonCurl Pro

Curling iron

HP4683/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Perfect bouncy curls and waves Perfect bouncy curls and waves Perfect bouncy curls and waves
    -{discount-value}

    SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

    HP4683/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Perfect bouncy curls and waves

    The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you’ve styled, simply set and go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

    Perfect bouncy curls and waves

    The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you’ve styled, simply set and go. See all benefits

    Perfect bouncy curls and waves

    The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you’ve styled, simply set and go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

    Perfect bouncy curls and waves

    The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you’ve styled, simply set and go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Stylers

      Perfect bouncy curls and waves

      SalonCurl Pro

      • 2.5 cm (1")

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2,5 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        50 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.