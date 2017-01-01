Search terms

Multi-Styler

HP4680/01
  Make your hair dreams come true
    Multi-Styler

    HP4680/01
    Make your hair dreams come true

    It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way. See all benefits

      Make your hair dreams come true

      Girl Glam

      • 5 attachments

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box dimensions
        485x270x245 mm
        A-box weight
        7,6 g

      • Pallet

        Number of layers
        7
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        6
        Pallet quantity
        336 pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        230x220x60 mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        0,88 g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        Transparant cerise pink with rouge pink
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Power
        max. 16 W
        Voltage
        220-230 V
        Material housing styler
        PC

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        730 g

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        8844-680-01
        Country of origin
        PRC
        EAN F-box
        see pacdoc for country
        EAN A-box
        see pacdoc for country

