Salon Airstylist Control

Airstyler

HP4653/01
  Create the style you desire
    Salon Airstylist Control Airstyler

    HP4653/01
    Create the style you desire

    What look do you want today? The Salon Airstylist Essential has three versatile styling attachments and 400W of power so you can get creative with your hairstyles. See all benefits

      Create the style you desire

      Salon Airstylist Control

      • 400W

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Two heat settings
        To set your style the way you want
        400 W
        To deliver quick and easy results
        Three attachments
        To create your own style

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box dimensions
        475x258x220 mm
        A-box weight
        500 g

      • Attachments

        Retractable bristle brush
        For tangle free waves & curls

      • Pallet

        Number of layers
        8
        Quantity
        1200x800x1904
        Number of carton per layer
        384

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        230x60x200 mm
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        475x258x220 mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        580 g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        Silver/gray metalic
        Cord length
        200 m
        Power
        400 W
        Voltage
        220-240~ V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Material housing styler
        ABS

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        420 g
        F-box volume
        2760 cm³
        A-box volume
        26961 cm³

      • Attachments

        Large vent brush
        For loose curls
        Mixed bristle brush
        For volume & shine

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        884465301000
        Country of origin
        PRC
        EAN F-box
        See pacdoc for your country
        EAN A-box
        See pacdoc for your country

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

